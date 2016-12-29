UPDATE: Traffic clearing after van overturns on M27

Traffic is now clearing after a person was injured in an accident at Junction 9 of the M27.

One lane was closed on the exit slip road on the westbound carriageway at Segensworth as a van was on its side.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We were called to the scene at 8.16am this morning.

‘One casualty was extricated by an ambulance.

An appliance each from Fareham and Hightown fire stations were sent to the scene and they stood down at 8.56am this morning.

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that the lane has now reopened.