UPDATE: Van and cyclist crash in Fareham

A man has been taken to hospital with significant injuries after a road traffic collision.

Police were called to Peak Lane in Fareham at 8.22am after reports of a clooision involving a van and a cyclist.

A spokesman for the police said:‘The cyclist, a 34-year-old man, became trapped under the vehicle, but was freed at 8.49am.

‘He has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.’

A Thames Valley Air ambulance, hazardous response team and rapid response vehicle also attended the scene.

The South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We recieved a call at 8.18am about the road traffic collision in Peak Lane involving a cyclist and a van.