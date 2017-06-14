Using skills to help homeless women

THE owner of a hair salon gave up her time to boost the confidence of homeless women in London.

Kate Preston, the owner of Kate Preston Hair and Beauty salon in Arundel Drive, Fareham, took time out from her busy schedule to volunteer at the H.A.I.R Foundation.

The charity has been set up specifically to help homeless women and relies on the generosity of hairdressers from across the country to offer their skills to help women regain their confidence and self-esteem.

Many of those they help have been through trauma, including human trafficking, drug and alcohol addiction and physical and mental abuse.

To kick-start the initiative, Kate helped out at the first event in Martyn Maxey’s Salon in Marylebone.

She spent the day giving haircuts and consultations.

Kate said: ‘The concept is to give the women a voice and a choice.

‘I thoroughly enjoyed the day and to be able to offer my skills for such a great cause was a lovely feeling.

‘I hope to be able to help out again soon.’

The H.A.I.R Foundation aims to build a UK wide network of salons whose staff are willing to set up drop-in, day and care centres.

It is hoped that salon owners will see the benefit to business, staff and the community and come and see what the organisation is doing. Martyn Maxey, who founded H.A.I.R Foundation, said: ‘We are lucky to be able to make people feel special and beautiful simply with a pair of scissors.

‘This is more than just a haircut, it is supporting women to take the steps they need to feel good about themselves and feel they are valued members of society.’