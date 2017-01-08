Vehicles set to be bought

A COUNCIL is set to agree on buying five refuse collection vehicles within the next two years.

Five of Fareham Borough Council’s fleet are coming to the end of their expected working life and the local authority is required to replace them.

It is proposed that the council buys three vehicles within the 2017-18 financial year and then two the following financial year.

The costs of the proposals are being kept under wraps, with the council’s executive set to make a decision on the plans at a meeting in the Civic Offices tonight.

The local authority uses 11 refuse vehicles to collect domestic refuse and garden waste throughout the borough, alongside three vehicles for business waste.