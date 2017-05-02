Vivid landscapes will be on display at exhibition

AN ARTIST who makes the most of the picturesque countryside on his doorstep has a one-day-only exhibition of his work.

Jerry Smith, who lives in Swanmore, will be exhibiting his latest paintings in The Paterson Centre, Church Road, on May 20.

Originally from Southampton, Mr Smith studied at Portsmouth College of Art and at the University of Portsmouth.

Following a degree in computer graphics, he spent several years working in the video games industry before going freelance.

Mr Smith said: ‘I paint landscapes in a vivid, representational style, driven by an ongoing fascination with light and colour.

‘Sunny winter days can often provide the most dramatic scenes in the rural landscape and the nearby Meon Valley on the edge of the South Downs National Park is a constant source of inspiration.

Mr Smith works primarily in oil paint, often mixing his palette from just three primary colours.

He makes pencil or charcoal sketches and uses his own reference photography as a basis for his paintings, with a careful eye on tonal balance and composition.

‘I’ve always enjoyed being outdoors and walking in the countryside’ said Mr Smith.

‘I gain inspiration from around the British Isles, especially Cornwall, the Lake District and the Scottish Highlands.’

There will be 30 paintings on show, ranging from 70 x 50cm framed canvases at £600, down to small framed colour studies at around £50.

There will be a dozen charcoal and mixed media sketches, which will also be framed.

Most of these are of the Meon Valley area with a few exceptions.

In addition to the original work there will be a selection of unframed prints and greetings cards on sale.

An invitation-only preview evening takes place on Friday, May 19 between 7pm to 9pm.

For more information call 01489 890992, e-mail info@jerrysmithartist.co.uk or go to jerrysmithartist.co.uk.