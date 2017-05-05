Volunteer editors needed at talking newspaper

A CHARITY which provides a link to the wider world for blind people is looking for volunteers.

Fareport Talking News provides recordings of all the stories in newspapers such as The News, and sends those recordings to people in Fareham and Gosport who struggle to see.

They rely on volunteers to put the recordings together in a recording studio in Stubbington.

And the service is completely free to subscribers.

Suzie Lyczywek is a recording technician.

She said: ‘I just love it– it is one of the best things I have done in my life.

‘It it gives me a warm feeling to be helping to record local news, information and entertainment programmes that our audience, who have difficulty reading the printed word, can listen to at home.’

The recordings are put on a USB stick which are sent to subscribers, ready to slot into a computer.

The charity is looking for four new volunteers, two recording technicians and two editors.

‘I also love working for Fareport Talking News’ said editor Dee Batu.

‘I particularly love editing, especially when I’m choosing my features.

‘I usually have specific listeners in mind hoping that they will enjoy them.

‘I make sure that all the material I feature in my programme is interesting and informative to our blind and visually impaired listeners in the Fareham and Gosport areas.’

Running expenses are in the region of £4,500 a year and all the money raised is channelled directly into the production of the weekly edition and the maintenance of the recording equipment.

If you think you can help, call the studio on 01329 664364 or take a look at the website talkingnews-fareport.org.uk.

