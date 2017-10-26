Volunteers sought to offer help to families

A CHARITY that offers support and friendship to families is looking for new volunteers.

Home-Start MeonValley is planning a preparation course for people who can help its work in providing assistance in the area.

A spokeswoman for the Wickham-based group said: ‘Volunteers are a lifeline for families and there are lots of ways to get involved.

‘You can visit parents and children in their homes, act as a trustee, help raise funds and so much more.

‘We work throughout the Meon Valley and need volunteers to work with local families offering support, friendship and practical help.’

She added: ‘You will be trained and supported by skilled Home-Start staff before you are matched with a family for a couple of hours a week.’

The next preparation course (one day a week for eight weeks) starts in January.

For more information go to homestart-meonvalley.org.uk, telephone 01329 835936 or send an email to organiser@homestart-meonvalley.org.

The spokeswoman said: ‘Normally our volunteers are parents themselves so they understand how difficult family life can be. As well as being sympathetic to the struggle our volunteers are also able to bring moments of great joy to a family’s life.’