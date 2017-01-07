Waitrose speaker to give talk to institute

A SPEAKER from a supermarket will give a talk at the next meeting of a Women’s Institute group.

Titchfield Abbey WI will hold a meeting on Tuesday, February 4 at Titchfield Community Centre with a guest speaker from the Waitrose store in Locks Heath.

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be served at the meeting, with those interested in the group urged to head down to meet other members and hear about other activities which range from book clubs to patchwork groups.

The meeting will start at 9.30am at the community centre.