Walk highlights air pollution problems

THURSDAY, June 15 was the first national Clean Air Day.

It was a chance for the country to come together and improve air quality through collective action.

Our Parish Ecology Group, which is part of Sacred Heart Church in Fareham, walked from central Fareham, along West Street to the railway station and then on to Fareham College and back.

On the way there and back we threaded our way through the roadworks where cycle paths are being installed.

We congratulate Fareham Borough Council on an important measure to make cycling safer.

We had encouragement along the road and a young man stopped his car to say that he agreed with what we were doing and believed in the preservation of the environment and conserving the beauty of the countryside.

For more information go to cleanairday.org.uk.