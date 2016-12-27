WATCH: Man delivers ‘epic’ proposal to girlfriend via singing waiters and roses

WHEN Kevin Travis decided he was going to propose to Kirstie, his girlfriend of four years, the one word he was looking to achieve was ‘epic’.

The 37-year-old from Titchfield plucked up the courage and delivered a memorable proposal.

He brought in singing waiters group Undercover Artists to serenade his belle and deliver her roses before he got down on one knee to pop the question. And luckily for him, she said yes.

Kevin had planned the proposal meticulously, using the Solent Hotel & Spa in Whiteley as the location with the serenade occurring while the couple were waiting in the lobby, having drinks.

Kevin said: ‘Once I decided that I was going to propose, I started brainstorming ideas, looking to do something epic.

‘I decided that serenading her with singing waiters would be a perfect surprise and I think she was quite overwhelmed by it all.’

The performance began when a waitress purposefully fell in front of Kirstie and as she moved to help her, the waitress burst into song.

Kirstie Searon, 31, was handed three roses during the singing as three singers serenaded her with Feeling Good, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Can You Feel The Love Tonight?

Kevin is currently learning the last song on the piano and he says it might have given the game away at that point.

The whole film was also secretly filmed by cameramen at the hotel.

He added: ‘I think there were a few tears of joy from Kirstie afterwards.

‘A wedding was taking place so she thought the singers were there for that.

‘I’m just so happy about it as it was certainly memorable and I think I might just have pulled it all off!’