We’d love our old friends to join us

EVERY Wednesday at 11am, a kaleidoscopic collection of four older ladies meet for coffee and a chat.

The feisty foursome do so at Ferneham Hall in Fareham – a place synonymous with stage performances, pantomime and tribute acts.

They revealed to me why they meet there and gave me an insight into the sort of things they talk about.

Barbara Marshall, 68, says: ‘I met Lyn and Maureen more than 20 years ago at the old St Christopher’s Hospital’.

Lyn Collins, 78, smiles and adds: ‘We were ladies of a certain age and just clicked. ‘

In the very early days I taught them to dust.’

Val Butler, also 78, remembers a more sombre rendezvous.

‘I first met Barbara when both our husbands became ill at the same time’ she says.

But what makes Ferneham Hall so special?

‘I think it’s because it’s so quiet’, says Val.

‘And drinking coffee here also gives you the chance to meet the panto cast says Barbara. ’

Lyn adds: ‘We talk about family, books, gardening, television programmes, all sorts really.’

And Barbara admits mischievously that they sometimes even talk about men.

The ladies would love to hear from some of their old friends.

Lyn says: ‘It would be nice if some of our old colleagues and friends from St Christopher’s could make it down sometimes and we could chat about old times. There’s a lot of history there.’

Barbara says; ‘We should write a book about it!’

Ferneham Hall is open for coffee and light snacks from Monday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm.

For more information call 01329 231942 or go to fernehamhall.co.uk.