We need volunteers to help save lives

ANYONE interested in volunteering for the charity is welcome at the volunteer recruitment day on June 7.

The recruitment day will take place during National Volunteers’ Week and will give prospective volunteers an opportunity to learn more about volunteering and about the service provided by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

As we approach the busy events season we are urgently seeking new volunteers for a variety of roles to help promote our life-saving service throughout our community.

Volunteering not only provides the perfect opportunity to support our life-saving service, but it is also a great way to learn new skills, make new friends, and it can be a lot of fun.

National Volunteers’ Week is an annual week-long campaign to thank volunteers and to celebrate the difference that they make.

Volunteers provide invaluable support to HIOWAA throughout the year, fulfilling a number of important and rewarding roles.

From giving talks to local groups, to distributing donation pots, attending fundraising events, and presenting the charity’s highly successful Be a 999 Hero education programme – volunteers play a key role in the day to day fundraising activities of the charity.

National Volunteers’ Week is an opportunity to shine the spotlight on our volunteers and to give them the recognition they deserve.

Our volunteers are the backbone of our charity and they provide an essential link to the communities that we serve.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance flies seven days a week and attends an average of two to three missions a day, many of them life-saving.

The charity receives no government, statutory or National Lottery funding for routine operations, and is entirely dependent on donations received from members of the public, companies and grant-making bodies to keep the air ambulance flying and saving lives.

The volunteer recruitment event is from 10am until 2pm at the HIOWAA offices, 22 Oriana Way, Nursling, Southampton.

For inquiries call 02380 333377 or e-mail volunteers@hiowaa.org.