Wickham Festival is bolstered by the good weather

WITH the sunshine beaming down on Blind Lane, crowds flocked to the second day of Wickham Festival.

With acts such as Bemis, Seth Lakeman and Fisherman’s Friends, the day lay in stark contrast to the wash-out on Thursday.

Kathryn Tickell and The Side in performance at Wickham Festival Pictures: Habibur Rahman

The festival, now in its 15th year, is organised by Gosport Borough Councillor Peter Chegwyn.

The festival will be running throughout the rest of the weekend, with Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band, The Electric Swing Circus and Winters Hill performing tomorrow.

For more information and to buy a ticket, go to wickhamfestival.co.uk.

K-Passa on stage at Wickham Festival