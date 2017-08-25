Win cash and tickets in Daedalus competition

FAMILY tickets and a voucher prize are up for grabs as part of a competition.

To celebrate 100 years of flying at Daedalus, Fareham Borough Council has launched a competition encouraging youngsters to show off their drawing skills.

To be in with a chance of winning a prize, children aged 16 and under must draw a picture of any plane from the past 100 years.

The winner of each of the three age categories – five and under, six to 10 and 11 to 16 – will each receive family tickets to the Daedalus panto at Ferneham Hall and the Daedalus 100 celebration on Saturday, September 16.

The competition’s overall winner will also receive a £25 Amazon voucher, presented by the mayor at the centenary festivities.

Councillor Trevor Cartwright, chair of the Daedalus Anniversary Group, said: ‘I can’t wait to see the entries as they come in.’

Any entries should be sent to: Communications, Fareham Borough Council, Civic Offices, Civic way, Fareham, PO16 7AZ by Monday, September 4.