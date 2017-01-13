Winchester City Council’s new leader calls for ‘new approach’ after being elected

A COUNCIL has elected its new leader.

Councillor Caroline Horrill is the new leader of Winchester City Council after Councillor Stephen Godfrey stepped down from the role after 18 months.

Cllr Horrill, who represents Wonston and Micheldever, was the previous portfolio holder for housing at the council which covers Wickham, Bishop’s Waltham, Denmead and Whiteley.

The new leader said: ‘I am grateful for the support of my fellow councillor for appointing me to be council leader.

‘I absolutely promise to fulfil the role to the best of my ability with integrity and vision.

‘We must adopt a new business-minded, innovative and entrepreneurial approach to delivering financial stability to the council and so ensure we can deliver the highest quality services for our residents.’

Cllr Horrill added: ‘Some may see change as a risky business, but it does also bring an opportunity – to review, to reassess, to refocus and to re-energise.’