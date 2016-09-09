Winchester council leader questions sale of Southwick Park for housing

PROPOSALS to build homes on Southwick Park have been questioned by a council leader.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on Tuesday that it was selling land at the site near Fareham for housing as it was surplus to military requirements.

However, Councillor Stephen Godfrey, leader of Winchester City Council has called on the MoD to explain their plans to sell the site for housing

He said: ‘Our priority is to clarify with the Ministry of Defence the details of their proposals for Southwick Park and to find out what, if anything, is proposed for Sir John Moore Barracks.

‘In the case of the land at Southwick Park, the Ministry’s plans appear to be long-term and the city council intends to play an active role in ensuring the future of the historic D-Day connections there.’

Despite the site being closer to Fareham, it is under the city council.

The site is one of 13 across the country that are being sold, and was where D-Day was planned.

The sales are expected to provide land for up to 17,000 new homes, contributing to the government’s target of building 160,000 new homes by 2020. The MoD sites could provide up to 39,000 homes.