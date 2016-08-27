Youngster to represent South West in prestigious tournament

TWO athletes have been selected to take part in an elite young athlete event next month.

Maisie Grice, 16, from Fareham, will represent the south west in the 1500m steeplechase and Gaia Osborne, 16 from Southsea will represent the south west in the shot put at this year’s School Games.

The duo, who go to Cams Hill School and St John’s College respectively, will head north for the event, which is taking place both at Loughborough University and in Sheffield from September 1-4.

They will be competing alongside 1,600 other young athletes in 12 sports at the four-day event.

Maisie, who trains in Aldershot said: ‘I must admit that being selected was unexpected but I am really looking forward to representing my region at the games.

Gaia, who trains at the City of Portsmouth Athletics Club added: ‘I’m completely over the moon to have been selected to appear at the games.

‘I feel genuinely honoured.’

Previous competitors at the games include Rio 2016 gold medallist and world-record breaking swimmer Adam Peaty and Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds.