Youngsters take a walk on the wild side with colouring competition

IT WAS tough going but judges have announced the winners of this year’s Fareham in Bloom colouring competition.

More than 250 youngsters entered the competition colour in a picture with the theme, walking on the wild side, which was run by Fareham Shopping Centre, the sponsors of the annual flower contest.

Three talented young artists each won a bag full of exciting goodies along with a voucher for £25 to spend in one of the centre’s stores.

They each had to perfectly colour in a drawing of the countryside.

It was a difficult task for the judges to narrow the entries down to just three winners because of the very high standard.

Arwen Lawton, 12, from Brookfield Community School, Abigail Clark, seven, from Locks Heath Junior School and Neyella Alvares, six, from St Jude’s Roman Catholic School were the worthy winners.

Shopping centre manager Mike Taylor, said: ‘We hold this competition annually and the entries get better by the year.

‘It is obvious that a huge amount of hard work and time goes into each entry.

‘This year’s efforts were exceptional and we would like to congratulate our winners and say a big thank you to all the other children who took part.’

The prizes were presented by Mike Taylor and Sylvie Hasson, of Fareham Shopping Centre, along with Fareham Borough Council’s horticultural officer Matt Wakefield and his dedicated Fareham in Bloom team.

