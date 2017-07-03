80-year-old makes a huge charity effort

A MAMMOTH charity effort by an 80-year-old man has raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Graham Edwards cycled 80 miles at Gosport Leisure Centre on Wednesday, June 28, in a fundraising drive for Live Well with COPD.

The charity highlights the importance of raising awareness for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Charity founder Richard Geall said: ‘Graham completed the challenge in five hours, two minutes and 51 seconds – a magnificent effort considering he is now 80 years old and suffers with chronic asthma.’