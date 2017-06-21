80-year-old to pedal 80 miles

AN 80-year-old man from Gosport is ready for his charity cycle next week.

Graham Edwards will be cycling 80 miles on his 80th birthday (June 28) at Gosport Leisure Centre.

Mr Edwards will be using his own bicycle, attached to a static cradle that will electronically track his progress.

The event aims to raise money for Live Well With COPD – a charity that raises awareness of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Charity founder Richard Geall explained: ‘Last year, Graham cycled 400 miles, so the idea of cycling long distances is not alien to him.

‘Any support for him would be greatly appreciated.’

People are welcome to go along to the Gosport Leisure Centre on the day to support Graham.