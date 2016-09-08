A Gosport event that fosters community spirit

Rev Chris Richardson, curate, St Mary’s, St Francis and St Faith’s Churches, Alverstoke, talks about the fun to be had at this year’s Michaelmas Fair in Gosport

Last year was my first chance to go to our annual Michaelmas Fair in Alverstoke.

I was very much looking forward to it because I had heard nothing but very good things about it.

I wasn’t disappointed – I had a great time. There was so much to see and do for both the young and the old.

It was no wonder, therefore, that the village turned out in such great numbers.

This meant that the whole event had a real, good community feel about it.

This year promises to be a lot of fun again.

On Saturday, September 24, between 12pm and 4pm, Gosport Rotary Club and St Mary’s Parish Church will host the 27th Alverstoke Village Michaelmas Fair.

You’re most welcome to come along and join in the fun as there will be lots of attractions and activities to enjoy, including a spectacular Chinese dragon, a dazzling magician and the talented HMS Sultan Marching Band and Corps of Drums.

Children can enjoy a fun bouncy castle and imaginative face-painting. You can also browse through many interesting and varied trade and charity stalls, listen to the wonderful Thorngate and St Vincent singers, and watch some marvellous Morris dancers.

I’m also told there may even be some Stars Wars characters attending this year, which will be a treat.

Among all the hustle and bustle, I hope you’ll also have time to reflect on the nature of our community here in Alverstoke.

It’s fantastic to be able to host this kind of event, and that really helps to foster community spirit.

But the real spirit of an area can be found in the ways that local people help each other in the more mundane details of daily life.

It’s those kind of things that enrich our lives throughout the rest of the year.

I’m pleased to say that my experience of Alverstoke so far is of an authentic community where people do really matter to each other.

So let’s celebrate that at this great community event.

We hope you’ll come along and join the fun.

For further information please contact the St Mary’s parish centre on (023) 9258 0551 or Graham Fairhall on (023) 9258 0246.

You can also e-mail rector.alverstoke@btinternet.com or visit stmarysalverstoke.org.uk.