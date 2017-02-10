A lot has been happening at St Faith’s

TIME flies when you’re having fun, or so the saying goes.

That is a mantra that certainly rings true for me – it’s nearly three years since I became the vicar of St Faith’s Church, Lee-on- the-Solent, and that time has, to be honest, absolutely flown by.

A lot has happened at St Faith’s in those three years.

When I arrived, I was given a ‘to do’ list by the church.

These were things the church community wanted their new vicar to help them with.

So, slowly but surely, we have been working our way through the whole of that list.

First of all, we decided upon a vision statement for us as a church, which is: ‘To be a welcoming progressive Christian community of all ages and all stages of faith, nurturing spiritual growth, and representing God’s living presence in our town.’

All of the phrases that are in the St Faith’s Church vision statement mean something important about the kind of church community that we want to be, and how we want to be seen by people in the local area.

In particular, we committed ourselves to be a community comprised of people of all ages, and this meant recognising that different people like different styles of services.

Therefore, we put our thinking caps on and we now have four services on a Sunday.

Some are more traditional, and some less so.

Some are more suitable for children and families, some are less so.

I absolutely love the diversity that we now have in the church.

For those of you who are up early, we have a traditional Holy Communion service at 8am on a Sunday, using the prayer book dating from 1662.

For people who like a traditional service but need a bit more sleep, at 9.30am we have our Parish Eucharist, a more formal service with St Faith’s choir leading the music.

For people who like a less traditional and more relaxed service, we have Sundays@11 at (you guessed it) 11am

This is a great service for children and families to come along to, where everyone can get involved.

Finally if you are busy during Sunday morning service, at 6pm we have evening prayer, a traditional reflective service, with music and a sermon.

What we do on a Sunday now is a great mix of traditional and contemporary, hopefully with something for all tastes.

Why not check us out sometime?

After all. it will absolutely be worth your time.