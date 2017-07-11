A secret bunker and some red woolly hats

NOT a lot of people know this but The Historical Diving Society’s Diving Museum, in Stokes Bay, keeps an archive of books and papers relating to the history of diving.

They are kept in a Second World War bunker in Alverstoke.

The Deane helmet which is on display at The Diving Museum, Stokes Bay, Gosport

Should you happen to pass by it on the corner of The Avenue and Tebourba Drive, Alverstoke, you will be blown away with the sight of the lovely display of wild flowers growing there, thanks to our wonderful volunteer Michael Barker.

It is open to the public on Gosport Heritage Open Days and by special request.

If you need to cool off in hot weather then pop into The Diving Museum where it is soothingly cool.

Even the Red Hat (or should it be Red Hot) Knitters had to withdraw inside last week.

So far this year they have been knitting outside every Saturday from 11.30am to 1pm.

They make traditional divers’ hats to sell to raise money for The Historical Diving Society.

Give them a wave as you pass or come and join them.

We are currently knitting little sea creatures for the shop.

Talking of cool, have you seen the Deane helmet yet?

This is a must-see on loan from the London Science Museum archives.

It was invented in 1823 and heralded the start of the diving industry.

We are very proud to display it.

Later this year, at 7pm on Saturday, October 7, at the museum, the story of the inventors will be presented in collaboration with the Lee Players entitled Gosport’s Infernal Diver.

To find out more about the archive bunker go to gosportheritage.co.uk/secret-bunker.

n The Diving Museum is open 11am to 4pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

