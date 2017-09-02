A summer spent singing

Have your say

WE have had a busy summer with singing, dancing and lunches.

We had a summer barbecue and we all liked our food.

The barbecue was cooked by Phil and Sheila, my carers.

I have lived with Sheila and Phil for five years.

They are Shared Live carers for Hampshire County Council.

I help with all the groups they run, like Sing for Fun and Dance for Fun along with my friends Jackie and David.

We have other volunteers that help Sheila and Phil.

We also have Jenny and Caroline who sing with the other users.

We have Aiden, Marilyn and Amelia working in the kitchen.

Sheila is the group’s treasurer and makes sure we have all the equipment we need to make the group fun and supplies for refreshments.

Phil is in charge of the music and makes sure we all get our choices.

The favourite this summer has been Summer Holiday by Cliff Richard.

Angels by Robbie Williams is always a favourite, as well as Summer Nights from Grease.

At the dance group we like Ghost Busters and Daydream Believer.

We have four groups that are busy and fun.

Thursday 1pm until 2pm is Dance for Fun.

Thursday from 6pm until 8.45pm is an opportunity for people to just drop in.

Sing for fun is from 1pm until 2.30pm on Fridays.

The groups are part of a community enterprise and all the money collected from service users goes back into the group to fund rent, insurances and licences, internet usage, refreshments, and DBS checks for volunteers, and training.

More volunteers would be made welcome at any of the sessions.

What would be really helpful is if we had a minibus to pick users up.

We are fundraising for this at the moment.

Our groups take place at the Scout Hut, Rowner.