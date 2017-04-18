A very busy year for The Gosportarians

FOLLOWING our successful launch of the Music Madness Festival last year which raised £2,000 for the Mayor of Gosport’s charities, The Gosportarians and their volunteers have gone from strength to strength.

This year we have four major events, all at Walpole Park in Gosport.

The aim of the Gosportarians is to hold community events to bring the people of Gosport together in an atmosphere of fun and family entertainment, for the lowest possible cost.

This season kicks of with our KC Companion Charity Dog Show on May 27.

Run last year with the aid of Gosport Rotary, we raised more than £5,000 and donated equipment to The Ark and Dog’s Trust.

This year our charities are PDSA, Blue Cross and Canine Partners.

There are 20 classes to enter, for pedigree and non-pedigree dogs, an agility demonstration by Bark2 School, scores of stalls, entertainment, food and drink and fun for all the family.

Music Madness is on June 17 and is bigger and better than ever.

Big Brother Soul, Forever Queen and many others will be performing.

There will be lots of family entertainment for just £3.

We are running a short story competition in conjunction with Gosport schools, with prizes of more than £200.We may just find the next JK Rowling.

Find My Club was conceived after a conversation with some young people who were bored and said they had ‘nothing to do’.

I hit upon the idea of an event where people who have a passion, skill, hobby, interest or group, can come to a central place and let the public see what they do and whether it may be of interest.

If you have a hobby or group you wish to get more people interested in, or perhaps you are looking for a way to spend your leisure time, come along to Walpole Park on July 29 and get a taste of what is on offer.

Added to all of this, we contribute by joining in with other groups to help out both with personnel and promotion.

We recently joined Give Gain Grow with Wear a Hat day for brain cancer research, raising more than £250.

We helped ASDA, alongside their community champion Rachel Webber, with their Tickled Pink campaign.

I was dressed as the Gruffalo, and we raised hundreds of pounds.

We also joined Surfers Against Sewage and helped bring 60 people together to collect rubbish at Stokes Bay.

We shall be out with Pudsey Bear for Children in Need, and that brings us to Christmas, where I shall be singing in ASDA Fareham and Gosport, promoting my Christmas CDs, which have raised more than £2,000 for 2 Saints charity.

As well as the Christmas sleigh, it should round off a very busy year for The Gosportarians.