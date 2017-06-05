Abseils and sports day for nursery fundraising

BIG plans are in the pipeline for a popular children’s nursery – but managers need the public’s help.

Alverbridge Nursery, at Gosport, is now in its 20th year and managers Shirley Faichen and Dawn Street want to offer even more to families.

They have outgrown the space at Haselworth Primary School, in Mayfield Road, and are looking to move to a former driving test centre in the town centre.

But they need a further £5,000 to make that a reality.

In August Shirley and her team will be abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower to try to reach the target.

Ahead of that, next month there will be a family sports day to raise more funds.

Shirley, who co-founded the nursery which is a registered charity, said: ‘We’ve outgrown the space we’ve got at the moment.

‘The problem we have is we don’t have a separate staff room or meeting room.

‘‘There are 120 children on roll at the moment and we would like to give them more space and more opportunity for outdoor learning.

‘For many of the children, outdoor learning is their favourite thing and we would really like to develop that.’

Other fundraising events have been happening throughout the year so far with parents and friends of the nursery making things to sell online and donating the profits to Alverbridge.

The nursery, which is a registered charity, was set up because the governors at Haselworth Primary School decided children in the area needed access to pre-school education.

It has been deemed an Outstanding nursery for three Ofsted inspections in a row.

To make a donation to the nursery school, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Help-Alverbridge-Nursery.

