Academy status could secure college’s future

A COLLEGE in Gosport has put forward a proposal to create a multi-academy trust.

St Vincent College in Mill Lane, Leesland, is proposing to change its legal status to an academy and form a new multi-academy trust, in partnership with Richard Taunton Sixth Form College in Southampton.

According to a statement released by the college, the leadership teams and boards of governors from both colleges have been assessing ‘strategic options for the future’.

Becoming an academy means St Vincent College will no longer be under the control of local authorities, therefore being in total ownership of their own budget.

St Vincent College firmly believe this move towards status trust would help to protect and further enhance the quality of teaching and broad-ranging curriculum both colleges offer.

If the proposal received the green light, the Lighthouse Learning Trust – as it would be known – would have joint responsibility for governance of both academies.

Principal at St Vincent College Matt Atkinson, who used to be deputy principal at Richard Taunton College, would be at the helm of the operation.

He said: ‘The residents of Gosport rightly expect the best for their young people.

‘This partnership and new governance structure will secure the future of St Vincent College.

‘In turn, it will ensure that we can continue to provide high quality academic and vocational education to everyone in our community, regardless of background or circumstances.

‘We believe that an exciting future awaits us.’

The colleges will now be entering into a period of consultation, whereby staff, students and parents will be invited to share their opinions on the proposal.

Governors of both colleges will then evaluate this feedback and take it into account, before making a final decision.

If approved, the trust would later seek to extend membership to similar local schools and colleges who share their values.

To learn more about the proposed changes, people can go to stvincent.ac.uk.