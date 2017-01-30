Age Concern Gosport receives grant to help older people

A GROUP that helps people in later life has been given thousands of pounds.

Age Concern Gosport has received £8,956 from the Big Lottery Fund to support people and their families’ needs.

The grant will enable the group to provide information on a range of sensitive ‘end of life’ topics. There will be various community events held on the matter

A small team of volunteers will also be recruited and trained to deliver free talks on a range of sensitive and important ‘end of life’ topics.

This project will run Dying Matters workshops and community events.

They will include will writing, funeral wishes, care and support and information and advice. This will allow people to talk about their mortality and plan for their care and death to support their families’ needs potentially at a time of crisis. Dr Donal Collins, multi-specialty community provider clinical lead for Gosport, said: ‘One of the big problems the health service faces, is because people don’t talk about death or plan for it.

‘Having a good honest discussion about “what I would like” can make the difference between a good death or death in an ambulance on the motorway, or waiting on a corridor in an overcrowded hospital.

‘Raising awareness amongst the public will make a difference.

‘This is an important initiative to which I give my full support.’

For more information, contact 02392 604699 or email info@ageconcerngosport.org.uk