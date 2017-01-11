Amateur sailor wins prestigious award

AN AMATEUR sailor who took part in a global yacht race has won a prestigious award.

Gavin Reid, who was born profoundly deaf, took part in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and even swam between his boat and a stricken vessel to help a crew member who was stuck up the mast.

The amateur sailor beat Rio Olympics gold medallist Giles Scott and Round the Island Race record-holder Brian Thompson to be honoured as the boats.com 2016 YJA Yachtsman of the Year.

Gavin was a crew member on Mission Performance, which was skippered by Gosport’s Greg Miller.

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, founded of the Clipper race based in Gosport, said: ‘For a young man who had never sailed before, Gavin showed great commitment.’