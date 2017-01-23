Antiques can get valued at open event in Gosport

MEMBERS of the public can get any antiques they own valued at an upcoming event

Auctioneers Lockdales will be holding a specialist valuation day at Gosport’s Bury House, in Bury Road, on Friday, February 3 between 10am and 2pm.

It will focus on collectables such as coins, stamps, banknotes, clocks, watches, silver, gold, documents, books and maps (pre-1900), medals and militaria including swords, bayonets and de-activated weapons, cigarette-cards, postcards, pre-1960 sports programmes and tickets and scientific instruments.

Valuations at the event will be provided free of charge.

There will also be no any obligation to sell.

Illustrated auction catalogues from previous sales will be given away on a complimentary basis for the public to get a better idea of the services provided.

For more information contact Lockdales’ offices on 01473 627110, email sales@lockdales. com or see lockdales.com.