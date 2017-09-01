Army veteran exhibits photography project

A FORMER army major has been showcasing his photography skills at a Help for Heroes recovery centre.

Don Hodgson from Lee-on-the-Solent set up an exhibition in Tedworth House. The display will serve as part of his portfolio as he works towards an MA in photography at Falmouth University.

Don suffered a stroke seven years ago while serving in the army and has now turned his time to photography, something that had always been a passion of his.

Don, 57, said: ‘Since I had a stroke my balance has been really affected, and three years back I was involved in a serious car accident which has affected my mobility too after breaking bones in my back and neck.

‘Photography is great for me as I can take my time and it’s not too strenuous.

‘Being a self-employed photographer allows me to work from home and within reason work my own hours.

‘It’s significantly improved my wellbeing.’

Steve Sinclair-Day, careers adviser at Tedworth House Recovery Centre, said: ‘Don has attended our business experience programme and from this has developed his skills, which helped him further his business.

‘It was a pleasure to support Don’s exhibition, and see the tremendous progress he’s made towards an MA in photography.

‘I found his pictures quite inspirational, showing how others have used sport to overcome their injuries.’