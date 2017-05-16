Arty pupils send a message in a bottle

A MUSEUM is hosting an exhibition of art inspired by all things under water.

The Diving Museum, in Stokes Bay, Gosport, invited people to submit pieces to be part of an exhibition over the bank holiday weekend of May 27 to 29.

It will feature contemporary pieces ranging from print and textiles, to sculpture and film.

Margaret Marks is organising the exhibition, UNDERWATER 2017.

She said: ‘The exhibition is unusual in that the artwork will be displayed among the museum artefacts and visitors to the museum will be asked to vote for their favourite piece.

‘It is an exciting and eclectic collection of work.

‘The children of Gomer Junior School caught the underwater bug.

‘Every single child submitted a piece of artwork for consideration.

‘The result was an exuberance of imagination, energy and skill – torn paper, pointillism, textiles, plasticine, collage, papier-mâché, even a message in a bottle!

‘The best of their work will be shown alongside the adult work, in among the exhibits at the museum.’

Some of the adult pieces are for sale.

The museum is open from 11am to 4pm over the bank holiday long weekend.

Visitors will be invited to vote for the piece which they consider to be the best artwork submitted by an adult, and also for the best children’s piece.

The winners will be announced in the museum at 4pm on May 29.

The Diving Museum is in Stokes Bay Road, Gosport, PO12 2QU.

Bus number X5 from the Gosport Ferry stops outside.

For more information go to facebook.com/thedivingmuseum or thehds.com/museum.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages?

Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.