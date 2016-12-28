Auction raises funds for Gosport child

A PIGEON racing club has raised funds for a young boy with cerebral palsy.

Avid pigeon racers from Gosport got together to raise money for Aiden Farrell, from Gosport, who required a new wheelchair and surgery.

Bill Edwards, who has won the sport’s Grand National in the past, organised an auction selling the race pigeons and raised £5,207.

On the event, Bill said: ‘Aiden’s parents and family were over whelmed by the generosity who helped raise the money which will go a long way towards their target to enable Aiden to have life changing surgery.’

To help towards Aiden’s treatment, visit justgiving.com/aiden-farrell