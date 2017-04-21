Author delves into her memories for inspiration

SPIRITUAL experiences as a child and a love of writing have prompted one woman to publish her first novel.

Watching Over Me is a spiritual fantasy thriller written by Averil Branson.

The 68-year-old first-time author said the book was close to her heart as she lost her father when she was just three.

Averil said: ‘Throughout my life I have felt my father’s spirit around me.

‘I have enjoyed writing since school. I think it’s a good way of expressing yourself.’

The novel follows a young girl whose father dies and she is left alone after her mother is committed to a psychiatric hospital.

Her uncle then steps in to protect her.

There has been praise for the novel which has been given five stars on Amazon, the online bookseller.

Averil of Camp Road, Gosport, said she was pleased people seemed to liked it.

She will be holding a book launch for Watching Over Me at the Discovery Centre in Gosport.

And there are other works in the pipeline. Averil has a children’s book in its final stages.

She said it has been sitting around since she wrote it on her typewriter in the 1980s.

‘As I’ve got older I’ve had a bit more time to myself, but I’ve always written diaries’, she said.

‘I write in my diary every night.’

Her books feature some things taken from real experiences in her life.

Averil said: ‘Some funny stories about my son and his pet rat made it into the children’s book.’

Along with her children’s book, Averil is now also writing the sequel to Watching Over Me.

‘It is about four to five chapters in and it will be called Unreachable,’ she said.

‘Unfortunately, I can’t concentrate on it fully at the moment as I’m finalising things for my children’s book.’

The book launch is on Saturday, from 10am to 1pm.

Watching Over Me by Averil Branson is available to buy online at amazon.co.uk for £8.99.