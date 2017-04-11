Author impressed by pupils’ creativity

SCHOOLCHILDREN received a visit from a renowned children’s author and illustrator.

Nick Sharratt, who has written and illustrated more than 40 books, is a regular visitor to St John’s Primary School, in Gosport.

Author and illustrator Nick Sharratt

It’s one of the highlights of the year for the children who get the opportunity to share their work with him and create new work inspired by his books.

Nick said he was delighted to return last month to see what the arty youngsters have been doing.

Year One pupils made their own socks, inspired by his book, Socks.

And Year Five children designed a new playground area based on his book Shark in the Park.

Earlier in the term the school celebrated World Book Day by dressing up as Nick Sharratt characters and Nick was very impressed when he saw some of the winning costumes.

He said: ‘It was a huge pleasure to return to St John’s.

‘I am always amazed by the incredible creativity at the school, as seen in the wonderful art displays and project work produced in celebration of books and reading.

‘The stimulating, imaginative environment the school provides for its pupils is truly inspiring.’