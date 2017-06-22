Be transported to another world with a brass band

ENJOY the best music from the silver screen played by a popular brass band.

Gosport Solent Brass At The Movies takes place at Thorngate Hall next month and tickets are selling fast.

Natalie Cawte, the secretary of Gosport Solent Brass, said: ‘It will be a really entertaining afternoon brass band concert, with a raffle and free refreshments.

‘We have a guest appearance from Grant Jameson, the principal euphonium in the championship section of Flowers Brass Band – who are the very best in the brass banding world.

‘We are so excited about having him here and I’m sure the audience will love it.’

Gosport Solent Brass can be seen playing at events across the area.

The band was created in 2011 when two local bands joined – Gosport Silver Band and Solent Concert Band.

Natalie added: ‘Gosport Silver Band had been a staunch community band supporting Gosport and the surrounding areas.

‘With Gosport in the title it was the band of choice for civic and community events in Gosport for decades.

‘Solent Concert Brass was, for most of its history, a contesting band and one of the finest bands in southern England.

‘It was widely recognised as a “factory” for quality players, taking children from the local community and turning them into some of the most sought-after players in the area.

‘In February 2016, we welcomed the appointment of Colin Garner as musical director.

‘Colin, son of the great Wes Garner, brings with him a wealth of brass banding experience. He has worked with the band to compete in the West of England Brass Band Regionals as well as other contests in the south.’

Tickets for the concert, on July 16, are £4 for adults. Call the box office on (023) 9251 0012.

