Boost for lifeboat water rescuers

LIFE-saving charities have been handed thousands of pounds by government.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service received £4,500 from the Deprtment of Transport.

The voluntary organisation, based in Lifeboat Lane, Gosport, relies on donations to keep running.

Hampshire Search and Rescue, which helps hunt for missing persons, received £9,350.

Maritime minister, John Hayes, said: ‘Every day countless volunteers in water rescue charities across our island nation carry out vital work during emergencies, not only around our coasts but also keeping our rivers, lakes and inshore waters safe.

‘It is imperative that we value and support their tireless efforts.

‘I am delighted to be able to announce the latest round of funding, ensuring they have the equipment and resources they need to provide their round-the-clock lifesaving services.’

Water rescue charities were awarded more than £900,000 in total.