Boy, 6, hurt after hit-and-run mobility scooter crash

Police are hunting the rider of a mobility scooter which collided with and injured a six-year-old boy in Gosport.

Officers received a report of a collision involving the scooter and boy in Anns Hill Road on August 21.

The boy, who was walking along the pavement with his family, became trapped under the scooter and suffered minor injuries.

The woman who was riding the scooter failed to stop.

PC Paul Rogers said: ‘We would like to speak to this woman as part of our investigation into the exact circumstances of this collision, so if this was you please get in touch.

‘She is described as being around 70-years-old, with brown, curly hair and she was wearing glasses, so if you think you know who she is, we would like to hear from you.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170323908, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.