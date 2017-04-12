Brilliant ideas from young people on student forum

A MAYOR has praised the work of a forum which gives school and college students a voice.

Earlier this year saw the launch of the new Fareham and Gosport Student Forum.

It is made up of young people from Brune Park School, Bayhouse School, Bridgemary School, and St Vincent College, all in Gosport, and Meoncross School, in Fareham.

It is run by Unloc, a youth-led social enterprise based in Portsmouth.

The second summit of the Student Forum was held at Meoncross School, Fareham, last month.

The students spent the day improving their skills and developing their plans for how they want to see education in the Fareham and Gosport area change for the better.

The group was also visited by the Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Lynn Hook, who spoke to the young people about her journey to mayor and the importance of student voice in education.

Cllr Hook told the group: ‘What a wonderful idea the whole scheme of Unloc Student Forums is.

‘There are brilliant ideas, enthusiasm and passion behind the students’ beliefs.

‘In Gosport we really are supportive of this agenda.’

The Unloc Student Forums comprise young people from every school and college in an area with a focus on whole school improvement – driven by student voice. Unloc believes sharing of good practice at a student level is a great way to share innovative teaching and learning across an area so that every young person can benefit.

Head of Unloc Student Forums, Matthew Foster​, said: ‘I’m really pleased with the progress students of the Fareham and Gosport Student Forum are making.

‘These young leaders are able to develop plans to make a real impact on their school lives and to improve their key skills.

‘I look forward to seeing their progress at the end of the school term.’

