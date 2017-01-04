Buoyancy aid is up for award

A BUOYANCY aid developed by a Gosport firm has been nominated for a national award for innovation.

Crewsaver’s high-impact ErgoFit 50N EX is up for the Yachts & Yachting Kit Innovation Award for 2017.

The buoyancy aid was developed with Artemis Racing for the 35th America’s Cup and includes a multitude of safety and performance features.

Forcefield armour protects the wearer against impact, it can facilitate the use of a hands-free air supply system whilst integrated airflow technology built into the structure of the buoyancy aid allows for the efficient transfer of heat.

Hannah Burywood, marketing manager, said: ‘With foiling becoming ever more popular, we at Crewsaver think it is important that everybody has the opportunity to benefit from the same advanced safety and performance technology as an America’s Cup sailor.’

The winner will be announced in February.