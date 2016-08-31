Bury House talk on Gosport Heritage Open Days agenda

AN intriguing talk on a 18th century mansion will take place during a heritage open day.

Bury House, in Gosport, has been occupied by a notorious smuggler, a naval captain who was awarded the freedom of New York for capturing an infamous pirate and a veteran of the Battle of Trafalgar over the years and is now used by Gosport Community Action.

The event, which is new on Gosport Open Heritage Day’s agenda for the year, will be given by former secretary of the association, Malcolm Stevens.

Mr Stevens has spent three years researching its history and the lives of the residents of the mansion. The research has been carried out to support the Gosport Community Association Heritage Project, which seeks to secure funding to enable a comprehensive conservation of the Grade II-listed building.

The house was built in 1720 and is one of the oldest houses in Gosport.

The talk will describe the lives of its residents over the 300-year history.

It takes place on September 10 at 3pm.

Tickets can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk but they are limited.