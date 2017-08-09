Cannon, mud kitchens and cruises for the Shedders

Have your say

THE two cannon the shed were asked to refurbish have been returned to the trophy room at HMS Nelson.

The staff were so impressed by the result that two more have made their way to the shed.

Another project a group of shedders have been involved with is the second phase of the Rucksack Bus Project, in Fareham.

They have helped fit the bus out with a kitchen, cupboards, shelving, and many more useful items.

The bus will be used by homeless people in the area.

The pole lathe commissioned by the Mary Rose Museum was delivered in time to be in action during their Tudor week which was a great success.

A garden arbour is currently being constructed for the residents of Pearce Court, Gosport, and will be delivered and erected when complete.

Another group of shedders weeded and tidied up the junction of Clayhall Road and Anglesey Road.

A charity group the shed is helping, which is also within the St Vincent campus, is Marvels and Meltdowns.

They have several projects which need completing, including repairing the roof of one of their storage sheds, repairing and painting garden equipment, and making a mud kitchen for the garden.

A mud kitchen is an outdoor kitchen for children to play with.

A playgroup in Portchester has also asked for a mud kitchen and this is currently under construction.

Shedders who are not involved with the bigger projects are busy making things to sell at shows we attend.

Others are busy looking after the garden and its produce, while the rest are happily enjoying each other’s company with a cup of tea.

As well as all the projects, rehearsals are well underway for our shed show, which is on September 9.

The shed choir is busy rehearsing as it will be performing at the Alverstoke Michaelmas Fayre.

Recently a group of Shedders let their hair down with a Caribbean-themed cruise around the Solent, which went down very well.

The next outing for the Shedders is a trip on SS Shieldhall from Poole to watch the Bournemouth Air Show.

In September a small group of Shedders are of to visit Prague for the weekend, last year a group visited Berlin.

The Gosport Shed is going from strength-to -strength, with more men joining all the time.

It goes to show that there is a real need for

this sort of thing.

For more information go to thegosportshed.co.uk