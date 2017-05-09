Cat charity offering £10 ‘snip and chip’

IT’S A special year for an animal charity as it celebrates 35 years of protecting kitties.

Gosport Cats Protection was founded in 1982 by Hazel Alexander and daughter Debbie, who is still an active volunteer in the branch.

They began their work with just £200, a cat trap and a pen, funded by a volunteer, sited in their garden. Now, to mark the milestone, the charity is offering to neuter and microchip pet cats for just £10.

Kate Stapleford, from the charity, said: ‘Most of Hazel and Debbie’s work then revolved around trapping and neutering the feral cat colonies in the Gosport naval establishments and the High Street area, together with taming and rehoming feral kittens.

‘There have been many changes over the decades but the dedication and determination of volunteers to help cats and support owners remains constant.

‘We encourage owners to show their dedication to their pets by signing their cats up for the £10 snip & chip during May.’

The offer is open to cat owners who are on benefits, low income, students or pensioners or anyone who would otherwise struggle to pay for the surgery.

They must live in the PO12, PO13 and PO14 areas. Call (023) 9258 2601 to arrange. Bookings must be made by May 30 for procedures to be carried out in June. Go to gosport.cats.org.uk.