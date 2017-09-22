Cats charity offering discount for ‘snip and chip’

A CHARITY is offering people the chance to get their cat neutered and microchipped for £10.

Gosport Cats Protection is offering the discount to pet owners on low income. In the first week of the offer, which runs for this month, 33 cats were registered for the ‘snip and chip’.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We understand how important pets are to people. The one-off cost of neutering and microchipping would benefit cats, owners and animal charities alike and we want to make a real difference to owners and their cats.’

The £10 offer for owners who are on benefits, a low income, are students or pensioners. It is for people who live in P012, 13 or 4. For more information call (023) 9258 2601.