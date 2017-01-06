Challenge nets charity a big boost for clubs

GENEROUS support from the public has boosted a charity’s coffers by more than £20,000.

Brendon Care runs social and friendship clubs for vulnerable pensioners in Gosport and also has clubs in Dorset.

It provides a vital service to those who otherwise may not have a conversation with another person during an average week, or have a reason to get out and about in the community.

In November and December last year, Brendoncare took part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge – the country’s biggest online match-funding campaign.

It helps UK-registered charities raise funds for their cause.

Each pound raised through online donations between November 29 and December 2 was matched by funds pledged by a range of organisations and individuals, including the Postcode Support Trust, which has given £5,000.

In total, Brendoncare Clubs raised a massive £22,000, which will go to support the running costs of its clubs.

Emma Digance, head of fundraising and communications at Brendoncare, said: ‘We are overwhelmed at the kindness of so many people who have given to support our clubs during the Big Give Christmas Challenge.

‘The final figure of more than £22,000 represents a record amount for us to raise within such a short period of time.

‘It will mean that we can continue to support clubs, during a year which has been particularly challenging in terms of funding for this vital service.’

Although the Big Give Challenge has been completed, there still remains a need for funding for the clubs, which cost about £500,000 to run each year.

The charity would like to ask any individual or organisation interested in providing financial support or in sponsoring their local club to get in touch by e-mailing fundraising@brendoncare.org.uk or phoning 01962 852133.

More information about Brendoncare Clubs in your area can be found at brendoncare.org.uk/clubs or by calling 01962 852133.