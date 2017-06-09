Championing volunteering in Gosport

TEAMS from Gosport Voluntary Action took to the streets on June 6, alongside Citizen’s Advice Gosport and Loud & Proud to promote the benefits of volunteering in the city.

Mandy Bright, community engagement manager at Gosport Voluntary Action, said: ‘Gosport has a vibrant and active voluntary sector with hundreds of groups doing their bit for a range of causes.

‘Without volunteers these fantastic organisations would not exist and a valuable support network in the community would be lost.’

For more information on volunteering in Gosport, go to gva.org.uk.