AFTER four years at the helm of the Gosport Marine Scene, secretary Peter Cardy is standing down.

Richard Baker-Jones, a long-standing member of the group, will be filling his shoes – though Peter will still be involved with the Gosport Marine Scene.

Peter said: ‘After four exciting and enjoyable years as secretary of Gosport Marine Scene, I am handing the volunteer baton to another old salt.

‘I shall continue to be involved on the board of Gosport Marine Scene.’