Charities which rely on public support to hold fair

TWO charities are working together to put on a summer fair.

Harbour Cancer Support and Square Pegs both rely on the generosity of the public to keep them going.

On Saturday they are holding their biggest fundraising event of the year, a summer fair at Nicholson Gardens, Gosport.

There will be a real community feel with games, tombola, bouncy castle, barbecue, stalls and entertainment throughout the day.

Pam Fisk, a volunteer at Harbour Cancer Support, said: ‘The summer fair is going to be a really great, community event.

‘We hope that lots of people come along to support both the charities.

‘At Harbour Cancer Support we help anybody who is affected by cancer.

‘That isn’t just the person with the illness, it’s friends and family too.

‘We want to raise as much as possible on the day. As a charity we do not get any grants from the government, we are self-funding.’

Harbour Cancer Support Centre is based at Gosport Bus Station and offers counselling, art groups and complementary therapy.

Square Pegs was originally a community project, founded in 2012.

It became a charity in March 2016, and opened the doors to its creativity and wellbeing centre in Cross Road, Gosport, earlier this year.

The aim is to promote well-being and reduce isolation and loneliness through creativity.

Many of the sessions offer peer-to-peer support, with some specialist support sessions in place. There is also a vegan cafe on site and there is always someone on hand to chat to over a cup of coffee.

The summer fair runs from 11am until 4pm. Anyone who would like to run a stall at the event or provide a raffle prize should contact the charities through their websites.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.