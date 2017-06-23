Charity success for ‘selfless’ Gosport sisters

TWO sisters lost their locks to help a charity.

Willow-Mae, nine, and Macey-Rose Peak, 11, donated a total of 33 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust – a charity that creates real-hair wigs for children diagnosed with cancer.

The sisters went to the Hair & Beauty Studio in Brewer’s Lane, Gosport, where their hair was cut by Leonia Dawkins.

The girls’ mum Vanessa Peak said: ‘The girls watched a programme on TV where children had cancer. They did some research and came to me with their proposition.

‘How could I refuse such a selfless act?’

The sisters raised a total of £511 for the charity – one wig costs £350 to make.