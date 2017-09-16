Christmas shoebox appeal is launched

Have your say

CHRISTMAS may be a while away yet, but plans are already in motion to help out people less fortunate this festive season.

The Gosportarians volunteer group has launched its annual shoebox appeal, asking people to fill a shoebox to donate to children this Christmas.

The group will be collecting the shoeboxes and delivering them to the local Rotary Club at the end of October.

Last year’s appeal saw the shoeboxes delivered to Albania.

Gosportarian Malcolm Dent said: ‘We will be going round the nearby schools so that they can get involved, but anyone can take part.

‘Our shoeboxes will be going to Albania, Bulgaria, Romania and other places – and they really make a huge difference.

‘The joy it brings to children on Christmas morning makes all the work worthwhile.

‘People have until the end of October, and we will collect the boxes from them.’

For more information on how to get involved go to facebook.com/groups/gosportarians.